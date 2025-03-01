How Is iPhone 16e Battery Bigger Than iPhone 16? Here’s What Teardown Revealed

Apple has released the iPhone 16e, now available in retail locations. A teardown of the device, conducted by REWA Technology and published online, gives insight into the phone’s internal components, including the iPhone 16e battery, and differences from previous iPhone models. The iPhone 16e maintains an external design similar to the iPhone 14, but utilizes the A18 chip internally.

The internal layout of the iPhone 16e closely resembles the base iPhone 15. A primary difference is the rear camera. The iPhone 16e uses a single 48-megapixel wide lens, contrasting with the iPhone 15’s dual-lens setup. This reduction in the camera module’s size may have facilitated the inclusion of a larger battery in the iPhone 16e.

The iPhone 16e employs the same low-voltage electric current system for battery removal and replacement as seen in recent iPhones, simplifying the process. The teardown reveals a battery capacity of 4005 mAh, which differs from some previously reported figures. The iPhone 16 battery, for comparison, has a 3561 mAh battery.

The Face ID module in the iPhone 16e is nearly identical to the iPhone 14’s, as the iPhone 16e retains a notch design. The device also includes the C1 chip, Apple’s 5G modem. This modem combines 4-nanometer baseband technology with 7-nanometer transceiver technology. Lab testing says the new modem is more efficient and uses less power than Qualcomm modems in other iPhones.

The iPhone 16e starts at $599 for the 128GB version. Customers can also purchase other iPhone options at discounted prices.

