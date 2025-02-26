How Jony Ive’s Design Saved Apple from Bankruptcy in Late 90s

Apple’s iMac, designed by Jony Ive under Steve Jobs’ direction in 1997, played a crucial role in saving the company from bankruptcy. The collaboration between Jobs and Ive began when Apple was on the brink of financial collapse, having just received a $150 million investment from Microsoft to remain operational.

Jobs tasked Ive with creating a network computer with internet connectivity in a matter of days, a challenge that seemed nearly impossible given the company’s circumstances. This project became the iMac, which embodied a new design philosophy focused on making personal computers more accessible to consumers.

Apple’s Jony Ive speaking at WIRED 25th anniversary conference

The iMac’s design was a departure from the typical beige computers of the era. It had vibrant, translucent colors and a distinctive handle, making it more approachable for people unfamiliar with computing. Ive explained that these design elements were chosen to create talking points that were more relatable than technical specifications.

The product launch was a success, with Apple selling 800,000 iMacs in the first five months of its 1999 release. The computer debuted with the tagline “Collect all five,” emphasizing its variety and consumer appeal. Ive described the iMac as feeling “alive” and “not static,” reflecting the fresh approach Apple was taking in the tech industry.

Over the years, the iMac’s design has evolved. Apple moved towards minimalist grays and whites in the mid-2000s but reintroduced color to its desktop lineup in 2021. The success of the iMac paved the way for Ive to design many of Apple’s iconic products, including the iPhone and iPad.

Ive’s tenure at Apple lasted 27 years, during which he rose to the position of chief design officer. He announced his departure from the company in 2019, leaving behind a legacy of design-focused technology that helped transform Apple into one of the world’s most valuable companies.

