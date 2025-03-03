How Much Is M4 MacBook Air Expected To Be Better Than M3 MacBook Air

Apple is set to release the M4 MacBook Air, which is likely to bring improvements over its predecessor, the M3 MacBook Air.

The M4 chip in the upcoming MacBook Air is reported to have a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, compared to the 8-core CPU and GPU of the M3 chip. This upgrade is likely to result in a big performance boost. Benchmark tests suggest that the M4 chip could be up to 25% faster in multi-core performance and 27% faster in single-core tasks compared to the M3.

The new MacBook Air is also said to have an improved Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for better handling of AI-related tasks. This enhancement is likely to improve Apple Intelligence experiences. The M4 chip supports up to 32GB of RAM, an increase from the 24GB on the M3, and offers higher memory bandwidth. These improvements should benefit multitasking and memory-intensive applications.

Built on a refined 3nm process, the M4 chip is said to be more power-efficient than the M3. Its fanless design could lead to better thermal management and possibly quieter operation. The M4 MacBook Air is said to last over 16 hours on a single charge, an improvement of about 1-2 hours compared to the M3 models.

In terms of additional features, the M4 model is reported to have a new 12MP webcam with Center Stage support, ensuring users remain centered during video calls—a feature not available on the M3 MacBook Air. It will also include upgraded Thunderbolt 4 ports and support for two external displays with the laptop screen active.

The design of the M4 MacBook Air is likely to remain largely identical to that of the M3 model, keeping its slim profile and Liquid Retina display options. Pricing is said to remain consistent, starting at $1,099 for the 13-inch model and $1,299 for the 15-inch version. Apple has discontinued 8GB RAM configurations, so the base model will likely start with at least 16GB of RAM.