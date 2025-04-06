How Much Will Apple Products Cost After the New Tariffs in the US

The new tariffs imposed by the Trump administration are expected to bring big price increases for Apple products in the United States. The tariffs, which target goods manufactured in China, mean a cumulative 54% tariff rate on products imported from the region. This change could lead to higher costs for consumers purchasing Apple devices.

The iPhone 16, currently priced at $799, is likely to cost $1,142 after the tariffs are applied, reflecting a 43% price increase. Similarly, the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which is now sold for $1,599, could rise to $2,300. MacBooks may see even bigger hikes, with the MacBook Air 15-inch projected to increase from $1,199 to $1,846 due to the 54% tariff rate. The iPhone 16e may go from $599 to $856 under these conditions.

Apple has taken steps to manage this situation by shipping large inventories from India and China to the U.S. ahead of time. This strategy could delay price increases for a few months, giving consumers a temporary reprieve from higher costs. Analysts say Apple might absorb some of the tariff-related expenses or introduce smaller price increases initially in order to stay competitive and avoid reducing demand for its products.

If Apple decides to pass on the full tariff costs to buyers, premium models like the iPhone 16 Pro Max could see prices reach nearly $2,300. For now, retail prices may remain stable due to Apple’s inventory management approach, but big increases are probable once new shipments fall under the revised tariff rules.

