The old Sesame Street song says, “One of these things is not like the others”. Now, we can say that about one particular color of the iPhone 13 Pro lineup. The new Sierra Blue iPhone 13 Pro differs from other colors in a way that you might not have noticed.

A New Manufacturing Process for the Sierra Blue iPhone 13 Pro’s Finish

With the iPhone 12 Pro, Apple introduced a new physical vapor deposition process. This allows for a very highly polished finish, but it really depended on darker shades to attain full color saturation. Sierra Blue is a much lighter color, and Cupertino used a new process to get the same results.

Apple’s press release for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max explains the new finishing process. The iPhone 13 Pro lineup has “a premium flat-edge design, crafted with exceptional materials, including the surgical-grade stainless steel band, with an elegant finish that is resistant to abrasion and corrosion, and a textured matte glass back.” On the new color option, Cupertino used multiple layers of nanometer-scale metallic ceramics to give the device its stunning and durable finish.

We’ve seen the results of this as the new models arrive. The Sierra Blue iPhone 13 Pro has a very unique look. The finish looks metallic and almost icy look. It stands out from the crowd of other iPhone colors. That alone could be reason for many to choose it. Knowing this color option for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max differs from its siblings even down to such a minuscule scale may draw even more buyers to choose Sierra Blue for their next iPhone.