There is a lot of clever, funny, and downright daft content being created on TikTok at the moment. If you want to get involved, you can create an account using Sign in with Apple.

Creating a TikTok Account Using Sign in With Apple

Once you’ve downloaded the app from the iPhone App Store tap ‘Me’ in the bottom right-hand corner.

Then tap the ‘sign up’ option.

The takes you to a page with a number of way with which you can sign up. One of these options is Sign In with Apple.

Tap that option, select the appropriate email address and privacy settings, then fill in your profile details. You now have your TikTok account, accompanied by the privacy benefits of Sign In with Apple.