How to Use Alexa to Control Apple Music on Sonos

Late last year, Alexa gained the ability to control Apple Music. At that point, only Amazon-branded devices would work. As of today, April 17th, 2019, Alexa on your Sonos One or Sonos Beam can now control Apple Music. You can also use any Echo device to control your connected Sonos system. Here’s how:

Configuring Sonos to Allow Alexa Control of Apple Music

Update your Sonos app to (at least) 10.1.2 and ensure your entire Sonos system is up-to-date. If you already have Apple Music setup on your Sonos and Alexa apps, skip straight to the voice commands in Step 4, otherwise… Add Apple Music to Sonos if you haven’t already. Sonos App > Settings > My Music Services > Add Another Account > Apple Music Add Apple Music to Alexa if you haven’t already. Alexa App > Left Menu > Skills & Games > Search for Apple Music > Select Apple Music. Go to your Alexa-capable Sonos One or Sonos Beam and say, “Alexa, play today’s hits on Apple Music,” or “Alexa, play Phish on Apple Music” and boom, or… Go to your Echo device and say, “Alexa, play Stevie Wonder from Apple Music on Kitchen.” Assuming “Kitchen” is the name of any Sonos device (Alexa-capable or not), Stevie’s soulful voice and keys (and any other instruments Stevie played) will spring forth from your Sonos speakers.