Huawei HarmonyOS PC Boots Faster Than macOS

Huawei’s new HarmonyOS PC is setting benchmarks with its lightning-fast startup, outperforming both macOS and Windows. In early tests, HarmonyOS PC powers up in just one second—or less—offering immediate usability with no lag between pressing the power button and system readiness.

This marks a sharp contrast to typical macOS and Windows boot times, which can take significantly longer. Huawei’s focus is on delivering a smoother user experience from the first second. By eliminating the traditional C and D disk partitions and relying solely on local and cloud storage, HarmonyOS PC reduces system weight and complexity, contributing to faster operations.

Faster Boot, Smoother Experience

Huawei isn’t just speeding up boot times. HarmonyOS PC also delivers higher system fluency, enabling seamless transitions, faster app launches, and quicker user inputs. It uses EROFS (Extendable Read-Only File System), which boosts read performance by 300% compared to EXT4 and saves 1.6GB of storage. The system also auto-optimizes content and clears residual files in the background, removing the need for third-party cleanup tools.

Huawei’s Android-inspired file layout allows faster data access and easier management. According to information shared at the HarmonyOS Computer Technology and Ecosystem Communication Event in China, these enhancements combine to create a performance-focused OS with practical improvements for everyday users.

Security Claims vs Reality

Huawei promotes HarmonyOS as a secure system, offering chip-level encryption, one-time app permissions, and a “super privacy mode.” These features aim to position the OS as a strong rival to macOS, which has long marketed itself on user privacy and security.

However, privacy remains a contentious issue in China. The country’s data regulations often give the state broad access to personal information. Companies operating within Chinese borders, including Huawei, are subject to government oversight and data-sharing requirements under national security laws. Critics argue that no matter how advanced the encryption or system architecture is, users in China face different privacy expectations than those in markets governed by stricter data protection laws.

HarmonyOS’s privacy features may appeal to users looking for improved on-device security, but global trust in the platform will likely hinge on how Huawei handles surveillance concerns tied to the Chinese regulatory environment.

As reported, Huawei has optimized over 150 PC apps and claims 2,000 more universal apps are already in its ecosystem. Developer tools like ArkTS and ArkUI, along with the Ark graphics engine, improve responsiveness and multi-window support—Huawei says by 32% over current standards.

The first HarmonyOS PC will launch in China on May 19, 2025. Huawei positions it as the foundation of a fully integrated ecosystem, offering native, device-to-device fluency across its hardware lineup.