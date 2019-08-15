Huawei MateX Folding Phone Faces Further Delays

Huawei announced Thursday it had delayed the release of its MateX folding smartphone once again. It will not be released in September as planned (via TechRader).

Huawei MateX Still Set for 2019 Release

However, Huawei insisted the MateX would be available before the end of 2019. Engineers working on the device reportedly tested a variety of solutions to its problems. This included using aluminium instead of steel on the back. That did not work. They also tested a so-called sheet display, but that technology is not yet available.

Despite the ongoing problems, the next version of the device could be even more complicated. It could have more screens and be available in 2020.