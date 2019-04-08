Huawei Wants to Sell Apple its 5G Modems

Huawei says that it’s open to selling its 5G modems, but only to rival Apple (via Engadget).

5G Modems

Shunned by governments around the world, Huawei is looking to sell its technology, such as its 5G Baloong 5000 chipsets. It’s an unusual move, but it could be a play to replace Intel and Qualcomm as chip suppliers for the iPhone.

The problem for Huawei is that Apple itself is looking to create its own modems. Some rumors suggest that we won’t see a 5G iPhone until 2020. In the meantime, Apple supply chain executive Tony Blevins said the company is also looking into 5G modems produced by Samsung and Mediatek.

