On Tuesday HYPER announced its newest product, the HyperDrive 7-in-1 USB-C Hub Stand for MacBooks and PC laptops up to 17 inches. It’s available to purchase for US$99.99.

Foldable MacBook Stand

Portable, Foldable Design . Lightweight, collapsible design makes it easy to pack whether you’re at home or headed to the office.

. Lightweight, collapsible design makes it easy to pack whether you’re at home or headed to the office. 5 Adjustable Ergonomic Angles . 5 comfortable ergonomic settings allow you to pick the perfect angle that fits your posture and body type.

. 5 comfortable ergonomic settings allow you to pick the perfect angle that fits your posture and body type. Silicon Grips . High-grade silicon layer of cushioning ensures your laptop stays securely in place.

. High-grade silicon layer of cushioning ensures your laptop stays securely in place. Dissipates Heat . Ultra-thin aluminum frame allows for better heat dissipation and enables your laptop to ventilate heat faster.

. Ultra-thin aluminum frame allows for better heat dissipation and enables your laptop to ventilate heat faster. Ports: HDMI 4K 30Hz, USB-C 100W PD, USB-C 5Gbps, 2 x USB-A 5Gbps, SD UHS-I 104MB/s, MicroSD UHS-I 104MB/s.

Daniel Chin, President of Hyper said, “The modern work landscape is evolving daily, and more people are working from both their home and their office. That’s why we created a collapsible and portable Hub Stand that enables any user to easily carry their laptop stand and their USB-C hub in one perfect package.”