HYPER has launched a 4-in-1 charging stand that can charge four devices at the same time. It’s currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter and the campaign ends on July 26, 2021.

4-in-1 Charger

HyperJuice is a full-size, full-featured wireless charging stand that places and charges the iPhone 12, Apple Watch, AirPods, and a Qi-compatible device (like an older iPhone or Android smartphone) at optimum positions in front of the user. It features an articulating MagSafe-compatible magnetic wireless charging mount that allows the user to find the perfect angle and orientation for hands-free FaceTime calls, movie watching or checking email notifications.

Unlike other charging stands, HyperJuice is foldable so it takes up only a fraction of space for easy transportation and can fit into any backpack or laptop bag. HyperJuice ships with a standard DC charger and can also be powered by any 30W USB-C power source for even more flexibility.

Early bird backers will get the HyperJuice for US$99, 50% off MSRP of US$199.99. HyperJuice is expected to start shipping in September 2021 upon successful Kickstarter funding.