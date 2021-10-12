HYPER has unveiled two products that help you extend your M1 MacBook’s display. These are Plug-n-Play products that don’t need software drivers. Both products deliver dual 4K HDMI extended video output over a single USB-C connection.

Price – US$129.99

– US$129.99 Connect 2 HDMI Displays at 4K Video . Give any M1/Intel MacBook Pro/Air, Windows PC or Chromebook the ability to connect 2 extended monitors with crystal clear 4K HDMI video using a single USB-C connection.

. Give any M1/Intel MacBook Pro/Air, Windows PC or Chromebook the ability to connect 2 extended monitors with crystal clear 4K HDMI video using a single USB-C connection. Fast & Easy Setup . In just a few seconds, connect HyperDrive to your device via the built-in USB-C cable and you will see the HyperDisplay app on your desktop. Just double-click it and you are ready to go.

. In just a few seconds, connect HyperDrive to your device via the built-in USB-C cable and you will see the HyperDisplay app on your desktop. Just double-click it and you are ready to go. Quick Charge Devices . Enjoy powering up your M1 MacBook or any compatible USB-C device in a flash with our 100W USB-C PD Power Delivery pass through charging port.

. Enjoy powering up your M1 MacBook or any compatible USB-C device in a flash with our 100W USB-C PD Power Delivery pass through charging port. Durable & Functional Design . The beautiful, milled aluminum housing perfectly accents the space gray design of the M1 MacBook while ensuring advanced heat dissipation

. The beautiful, milled aluminum housing perfectly accents the space gray design of the M1 MacBook while ensuring advanced heat dissipation Ports. HDMI 4K 60Hz, HDMI 4K 30Hz, USB-C PD 100W

Price – US$199.99

– US$199.99 Enjoy 10 Essential Ports . Seamlessly transform M1 MacBook Pro/Air or any compatible USB-C device into a powerhouse workspace with 4K 60Hz and 4K 30Hz HDMI video ports, USB-C 100W Power Delivery port, USB-C 5Gbps Data port, two USB-A 5Gbps data ports, Gigabit Ethernet, MicroSD/SD slots, 3.5mm audio jack for headphones, and more.

. Enjoy powering up your M1 MacBook or any compatible USB-C device in a flash with our 100W USB-C PD Power Delivery pass through charging port. Ports: HDMI 4K 60Hz, HDMI 4K 30Hz, USB-C PD 100W, USB-C 5Gbps, 2 x USB-A 5Gbps, Gigabit Ethernet, MicroSD/SD UHS-I 104MB/s, 3.5mm Audio Jack

HYPER says it uses “a Hybrid USB Display design that combines DP Alt Mode and Silicon Motion InstantView plug-n-play video technology that does not require software drivers.”