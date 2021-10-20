On Wednesday HYPER announced the launch of the HyperJuice 245W GaN Charger and 245W USB-C Battery Pack. They’re available on Indiegogo and the campaign ends on November 15.

HyperJuice 245W GaN Charging Station

Pricing : Indiegogo Early Bird Backers can get it for US$99 (50% off MSRP US$199)

: Indiegogo Early Bird Backers can get it for US$99 (50% off MSRP US$199) Space Saving Portable Design . Keep your workspace minimal and travel seamlessly with a compact design footprint that is only slightly larger than the Apple 96W charger.

. Keep your workspace minimal and travel seamlessly with a compact design footprint that is only slightly larger than the Apple 96W charger. Safe Power Solution . Peace of mind charging with over current, over voltage, over temperature and short-circuit protection.

. Peace of mind charging with over current, over voltage, over temperature and short-circuit protection. Power Delivery PD 3.0, Qualcomm Quick Charge QC 3.0, Programmable Power Supply PPS

Compatibility. Fast charging compatibility for iPhone, Android and Samsung devices.

Ports: 4 x USB-C 100W PD

HyperJuice 245W USB-C Battery Pack

Pricing : Indiegogo Early Bird Backers can get it for US$149 (50% off MSRP US$299)

: Indiegogo Early Bird Backers can get it for US$149 (50% off MSRP US$299) Airline-safe 100Wh/27000 mAh Battery Capacity. High capacity battery capable of charging an iPhone 13 nine times or an M1 MacBook Pro 13” two times.

100Wh/27000 mAh Battery Capacity. High capacity battery capable of charging an iPhone 13 nine times or an M1 MacBook Pro 13” two times. 100W Pass-through Charging . 100W USB-C PD Pass-through charging enables the user to charge the battery pack in about one hour while charging other devices simultaneously.

. 100W USB-C PD Pass-through charging enables the user to charge the battery pack in about one hour while charging other devices simultaneously. OLED Indicator . Provides crystal clear, real time battery capacity status and power usage information.

. Provides crystal clear, real time battery capacity status and power usage information. Ports: 2 x USB-C 100W PD, 2 x USB-C 65W PD

Both products are expected to start shipping in December 2021 upon successful funding.