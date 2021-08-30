On Monday Hyper launched a 6-in-1 USB-C hub for the 24-inch M1 iMac. It clamps onto the bottom of the display to expand your ports. It’s available to pre-order for US$79.99 and shipping starts on September 10.

iMac Hyper Hub

The USB-C hubs are designed to be an extension of the iMac by securely clamping to the bottom of the iMac display and include seven color matching faceplates to blend seamlessly with the iMac’s design. Installation is safe and easy with a turn knob to clamp system that requires no tools and a soft touch interior finish that protects the iMac surface.

Ports include:

HDMI 4K60Hz

USB-C 10Gbps

2 x USB-A 10Gbps

SD UHS-I

MicroSD UHS-I

Daniel Chin, CEO of Hyper:

We want to empower iMac users with more ports without interrupting the sleek design of the device. We’ve added color matching faceplates so our new hubs will integrate seamlessly with the iMac design and maintain the user’s beautiful workspace.

The HDMI port is located in the back of the hub to hide away HDMI cords when connecting to an external monitor.