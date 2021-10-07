HYPER has announced the release of a 6-in-1 USB-C Media Hub for iPad. It includes six essential ports and media shortcut keys, which let you play, pause, fast-forward or rewind movies, songs or podcasts. It’s available to purchase for US$99.99.

USB-C Hub With Media Controls

HDMI 4K 60Hz, USB-C 5Gbps 60W Power Delivery, MicroSD/SD UHS-I, USB-A 5Gbps, and 3.5mm Audio Jack.

Media shortcut keys, you can easily play, pause, fast-forward or rewind your favorite songs, videos or podcasts without interrupting your workflow.

Display videos and content clearer than ever before with our 4K 60Hz HDMI connection port that allows for double the normal refresh rate.

For any data, photo files or video files you need to transfer, our UHS-I to MicroSD/SD slots give you the ability to transfer them at a blazing-fast 104MB/s.

Magnetic Grip allows the USB-C hub to securely attach to your iPad Pro 11” & 12.9”, iPad Air 4th Gen or iPad mini 6th Gen.

Daniel Chin, President of Hyper said, “As amazing as your iPad is, it lacks essential ports when you’re looking to connect to an external display or transfer files, photos and documents quickly. The 6-in-1 USB-C Media Hub now eliminates those issues in a minimalist and aesthetically pleasing package.”