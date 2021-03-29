HYPER by Sanho Corporation has launched a MagSafe battery pack for the iPhone 12 smartphone line. It’s available to purchase for US$39.99.
HYPER MagSafe Battery Pack
The company says this is the world’s first 100W USB-C battery pack. It provides 7.5W of wireless charging and includes a 12W USB-C bidirectional port to charge the battery and your iPhone 12 at the same time. Or, you can charge another USB-C device.
- 4-stage LED charging indicator
- 5000mAh lithium-polymer battery charging
- Dimensions: 97 x 63 x 16mm / 3.8” x 2.48” x 0.63″
- Lightweight: 150 g / 5.29 oz / 0.33 lb.
It has temperature control, protection from overcharging, and foreign object detection.