HYPER by Sanho Corporation has launched a MagSafe battery pack for the iPhone 12 smartphone line. It’s available to purchase for US$39.99.

HYPER MagSafe Battery Pack

The company says this is the world’s first 100W USB-C battery pack. It provides 7.5W of wireless charging and includes a 12W USB-C bidirectional port to charge the battery and your iPhone 12 at the same time. Or, you can charge another USB-C device.

4-stage LED charging indicator

5000mAh lithium-polymer battery charging

Dimensions: 97 x 63 x 16mm / 3.8” x 2.48” x 0.63″

Lightweight: 150 g / 5.29 oz / 0.33 lb.

It has temperature control, protection from overcharging, and foreign object detection.