HYPER Launches Triple 4K Display Dock for MacBook With 15 Ports

On Tuesday HYPER launched a dock that delivers up to triple 4K 60Hz display capabilities with 15 ports. It supports every MacBook after 2016. It’s currently crowdfunding on Indiegogo.

MacBook 4K Display Port

HyperDrive provides maximum connectivity by allowing driverless, native triple 4K 60Hz display support and features 15 ports for maximum peripheral expansion including: 3 x HDMI 4K60Hz, 3 x DisplayPort 4K60Hz, Gigabit Ethernet, USB-C PD 100W, 2 x USB-C 10Gbps, USB-A 10Gbps, 2 x USB-A 5Gbps, and MicroSD/SD UHS-I 104MB/s.

The MacBook connects to the HyperDrive dock via a series of 3 flexible FPC USB-C cables. A single cable connects the MacBook to 11 ports including one HDMI/DisplayPort. Connecting additional 1-2 USB-C cables will enable 1-2 more HDMI/DisplayPorts. A total of 3 USB-C cables will enable all 15 ports including triple HDMI/DisplayPorts.

The HyperDrive dock comes in 2 parts. The main part is designed for 13”-14” MacBooks and comes with 13 ports including dual HDMI/DisplayPorts video support for 13”-14” MacBooks. For 15”-16” MacBooks, a magnetic extension extends the HyperDrive dock to fit the larger MacBooks and adds one more set of HDMI/DisplayPort to deliver a total of 15 ports including triple HDMI/DisplayPort video support for 15”-16” MacBooks.

HyperDrive for 13”-14” MacBook retails for $249.99 while HyperDrive for 13”-16” MacBook retails for $299.99.