HYPER Funds New HyperDrive Duo Pro 7-in-2 USB-C Hub on Indiegogo

HYPER’s latest product is the Hyper Drive Duo Pro hub. It features 7-in-2 ports and was designed for the new 2021 M1 MacBook Pros, although it will work with any MacBook from 2016 to 2020.

HyperDrive Duo Pro

HyperDrive DUO PRO now packs even more essential ports in the same minimalist design that matches the 2021 MacBook Pro without blocking the new MagSafe 3 power port. It adds three essential ports missing in the 2021 MacBook Pro: Gigabit Ethernet, USB-A and MicroSD, as well as HDMI (for dual HDMI display setup for 2021 MacBook Pro), 3.5mm Audio Jack, USB-C Data and a USB/Thunderbolt compatible 40Gbps/100W PD port.

It will retail for US$99.99, and Early Bird Backers on Indiegogo can get it for 50% off. HyperDrive is expected to start shipping in January 2022 and will be available in both Space Gray and Silver precision-milled aluminum to seamlessly matches the MacBook design and color.