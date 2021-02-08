Hyundai and its affiliate Kia have denied that they are in talks to collaborate on the Apple Car, Bloomberg News reported. It follows a period of intense speculation that the South Korean automakers were likely partners on Project Titan.

Apple Car Talks Not Happening According to Hyundai and Kia

It is understood that talks between Apple, Kia, and Hyundai on an electric vehicle in fact ended weeks ago. There had been speculation regarding a potential culture clash between Hyundai and Apple. It was also surprising to see how open the automaker was when the discussions were first reported. Apple partners are usually asked to uphold a high level of secrecy. Clearly, though the Project Titan remains of interest to the company. Indeed, Porsche’s VP of Chassis Design recently joined Apple.