iCloud App for Windows Available in Microsoft Store

The new iCloud for Windows App arrived on the Microsoft Store Tuesday. It allows users to access photos, videos, mail, calendar, files stored with Apple’s cloud service on a Windows 10 PC.

Access iCloud Files in Windows

Announcing the release in a blog post, Microsoft’s Giorgio Sardo said the app “introduces a new iCloud Drive experience for Windows 10 users powered by the same Windows technology that also powers OneDrive’s Files On-Demand feature.” It allows “users to be more productive offline on mobile devices and quickly share files on iOS,” he added.

Through the app, users can: