iCloud Password Autofill Now Works in Firefox on Windows

Apple has officially rolled out support for Firefox in its iCloud for Windows app, allowing users to autofill passwords stored in iCloud Keychain directly within Mozilla’s browser. This marks the first time Firefox users on Windows can access iCloud Passwords without relying on Chrome or Edge.

While the iCloud Passwords extension for Firefox has been available on the Mozilla Add-ons store for months, it previously didn’t function on Windows. Until this update, only Chrome and Edge were fully supported when paired with the iCloud for Windows app. Now, Firefox users get the same functionality through the extension, which pulls credentials directly from iCloud.

The feature requires users to install the iCloud for Windows app from the Microsoft Store. Once set up, the Firefox extension can fill in saved passwords and generate verification codes, keeping the experience consistent with Apple’s ecosystem on macOS and iOS. However, Apple still hasn’t introduced a web-based version of the password manager, which continues to limit flexibility for users outside the app framework.

Windows 11 Requirement Raises Questions

Apple hasn’t formally announced this change, but users on Reddit were among the first to confirm it. Multiple users reported that the feature works on Windows 11 but not on Windows 10, suggesting the update may be limited to Microsoft’s newer OS. Apple has yet to issue any clarification.

If you’re a Firefox user running Windows 11, you can now install the iCloud Passwords extension from the Mozilla Add-ons store and finally ditch Chrome or Edge for password autofill. The extension allows you to fill saved credentials, store new ones in iCloud, and even generate two-factor codes by right-clicking on a QR code.