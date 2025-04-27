iCloud Storage Section Has a Hidden Feature You Probably Missed

Apple’s iCloud storage settings hold a small but useful detail many users overlook. When you open the “Manage Storage” section under iCloud+, you see different app icons floating around, like Photos, Messages, and Files. What most people don’t realize is that these are not just static images. You can actually tap each icon to access the detailed storage information for that specific app.

Each icon’s size matches how much space that category takes up in your iCloud account. For example, if your Photos app uses the most storage, its icon appears larger compared to others. It’s a visual shortcut that also doubles as a navigation tool, making it easier for you to understand and manage your storage.

Just Tap Icons to Get Instant Access

According to a post shared on Reddit, tapping on the icons instantly opens the respective storage section. This detail, although simple, streamlines what was previously a cluttered experience. It shows Apple is quietly improving usability even in places most users rarely explore.

User comments on the thread highlighted the surprise many felt upon discovering this trick. Some pointed out that Photos typically dominate their storage. A few people noticed inconsistencies in icon design, especially with Family Sharing graphics, but overall, the hidden feature received praise for its practicality.

This discovery aligns with what users have started noticing after installing the iOS 18 beta. You’ll find that simply tapping the icons gives you a deeper look into your iCloud usage, something that used to take several more taps before.

As reported in the original Reddit thread, it’s a minor but smart tweak that shows small details can have a real impact on how you interact with your device.