Iconfactory Plans to Rebuild Twitterrific for Mac with Kickstarter Campaign

The Iconfactory has launched a Kickstarter for Twitterrific for Mac. The company wants to rebuild the Mac version of this venerable Twitter client for the Mac, and the company is looking to raise US$75,000 to do it.
We Have the Technology
I say “rebuild,” but the company’s plan is to build it from scratch, using some code from the popular iOS version of the app. Citing a 6-7 month timeline, Iconfactory said it wants to release Twitterrific for Mac—codenamed Phoenix—with the following features:
- Unified home timeline
- Multiple account support
- Composing, replying, and quoting tweets
- Muffles and mutes
- Streaming
- Themes
- Delete and edit your own tweets
- Sync timeline position with iOS
- VoiceOver Accessibility
- Keyboard control
- Attaching images to tweets
- Timeline search (text filter/find)
- Open links to other tweets, profiles and media in your browser
To be honest, I like Twitter’s own Mac client (YMMV), but it always feels neglected, especially compared to the iOS client.
I’d love to see Twitterrific rise anew.
Funding options that get you a final version of Twitterrific for Mac start at $30. It also includes a registered copy of iPulse 3 from Iconfactory and some stickers. The project has already raised $22,000 (up $1,000 in the time it took me to write this article), with 29 days to go.