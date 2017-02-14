Iconfactory Plans to Rebuild Twitterrific for Mac with Kickstarter Campaign

The Iconfactory has launched a Kickstarter for Twitterrific for Mac. The company wants to rebuild the Mac version of this venerable Twitter client for the Mac, and the company is looking to raise US$75,000 to do it.

We Have the Technology

I say “rebuild,” but the company’s plan is to build it from scratch, using some code from the popular iOS version of the app. Citing a 6-7 month timeline, Iconfactory said it wants to release Twitterrific for Mac—codenamed Phoenix—with the following features:

  • Unified home timeline
  • Multiple account support
  • Composing, replying, and quoting tweets
  • Muffles and mutes
  • Streaming
  • Themes
  • Delete and edit your own tweets
  • Sync timeline position with iOS
  • VoiceOver Accessibility
  • Keyboard control
  • Attaching images to tweets
  • Timeline search (text filter/find)
  • Open links to other tweets, profiles and media in your browser

To be honest, I like Twitter’s own Mac client (YMMV), but it always feels neglected, especially compared to the iOS client.
I’d love to see Twitterrific rise anew.

Funding options that get you a final version of Twitterrific for Mac start at $30. It also includes a registered copy of iPulse 3 from Iconfactory and some stickers. The project has already raised $22,000 (up $1,000 in the time it took me to write this article), with 29 days to go.

