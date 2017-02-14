Iconfactory Plans to Rebuild Twitterrific for Mac with Kickstarter Campaign

The Iconfactory has launched a Kickstarter for Twitterrific for Mac. The company wants to rebuild the Mac version of this venerable Twitter client for the Mac, and the company is looking to raise US$75,000 to do it.

We Have the Technology

I say “rebuild,” but the company’s plan is to build it from scratch, using some code from the popular iOS version of the app. Citing a 6-7 month timeline, Iconfactory said it wants to release Twitterrific for Mac—codenamed Phoenix—with the following features:

Unified home timeline

Multiple account support

Composing, replying, and quoting tweets

Muffles and mutes

Streaming

Themes

Delete and edit your own tweets

Sync timeline position with iOS

VoiceOver Accessibility

Keyboard control

Attaching images to tweets

Timeline search (text filter/find)

Open links to other tweets, profiles and media in your browser

To be honest, I like Twitter’s own Mac client (YMMV), but it always feels neglected, especially compared to the iOS client.

I’d love to see Twitterrific rise anew.

Funding options that get you a final version of Twitterrific for Mac start at $30. It also includes a registered copy of iPulse 3 from Iconfactory and some stickers. The project has already raised $22,000 (up $1,000 in the time it took me to write this article), with 29 days to go.