Idiot Judge Ruling in the AT&T Merger Had No Clue How Markets Work

The judge who ruled on the AT&T merger with Time Warner apparently had no understanding of the situation. He approved the merger without any additional conditions or concerns, and it makes me wonder how much the AT&T mafia paid him off (via Techdirt).

“Comically Narrow Reading”

Techdirt reports that U.S. District Court Judge Richard Leon focuses mostly on “bickering between AT&T and DOJ-hired economists over whether the merger would result in higher rates for consumers (which, if you’ve watched AT&T do business should be a foregone conclusion).”

Now that the corrupt FCC has destroyed net neutrality, sharks like AT&T are swarming to put harmful practices into place that will be a disaster for American consumers.

Tech companies might have vertically integrated the creation and production of content with consumer-facing apps and services, but they all depend on internet connections to reach their audiences. And those connections are increasingly wireless. AT&T and Time Warner aren’t trying to catch up to Netflix by merging; they’re trying to step ahead of them in line by marrying Time Warner’s content to AT&T’s network.

