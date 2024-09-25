If You Upgrade Your iPhone Regularly, You’re More Likely to Own an iPad or a Mac

A recent study by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) shows that iPhone users who frequently upgrade their devices are more likely to own other Apple products like iPads and Macs. The data shows a clear correlation between the speed of iPhone upgrades and ownership of these additional Apple devices.

According to the report, 69% of iPhone owners who upgrade their phones within two years also own an iPad. This figure slightly increases to 70% for those who upgrade every 2-3 years. However, only 62% of users who keep their phones for over three years own an iPad.

The trend is similar for Mac ownership. Among fast upgraders (those who replace their phones in under two years), 42% own a Mac. This percentage drops to 36% for individuals upgrading every 2-3 years and further declines to 29% for those with phones older than three years.

This means that frequent upgraders are more engaged with the Apple ecosystem, and those who hold onto their iPhones longer appear less inclined to invest in additional Apple devices.

The study shows how upgrade habits reflect consumer behavior and brand loyalty within the Apple ecosystem, offering insights into consumer preferences and purchasing decisions amidst new model releases and features.

