iFixit Launches VoltClip for iPhone 16 Battery Removal

iFixit has revealed a new tool called the VoltClip, which is made to simplify battery removal for the iPhone 16 series. This gadget works with Apple’s latest glue system, which can be easily undone with a little electric current, making it simpler to remove the battery.

The VoltClip is priced at $10.95. It connects to USB-C power sources and delivers 9-12 volts to detach the battery. This USB-powered alternative can replace the 9V battery and alligator clips method recommended by Apple.

The VoltClip has:

USB-C compatibility

9V or 12V output options

60-90 second debonding time

Apple’s documentation suggests that up to 30 volts can result in faster removal times. The VoltClip requires a USB-C power source capable of at least 9V output for optimal performance.

No doubt, the VoltClip offers more convenience for frequent repairs, but users may and can find a standard 9V battery more cost-effective for one-time use. iFixit plans to include the VoltClip in future iPhone 16 battery repair kits.

The VoltClip is currently available through iFixit’s online store.

