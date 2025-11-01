iFixit: M5 iPad Pro gets small repair wins but remains hard to fix

Apple’s new M5 iPad Pro shows small repair improvements but not a full fix. iFixit’s teardown finds that while a few parts are easier to reach, the iPad is still hard to open and risky to repair because of its thin frame and the need to remove the screen first. The device gets an average repair score and sends a clear signal to anyone planning to use it for years.

In its teardown video, iFixit gives the M5 iPad Pro a 5 out of 10 for repairability. That’s better than older iPad Pros but doesn’t change the main problem. You can only enter the device through the OLED display. The screen must be lifted carefully before touching the battery, logic board, or cameras. One wrong move can crack it and make repairs expensive.

iFixit highlights one good change. The USB-C port is modular and easy to replace once the screen is off. That’s useful since ports often break. The company also notes Apple’s expansion of its Self Service Repair program, which now includes iPads with manuals and genuine parts. These updates help, though limited parts and high prices still make most users avoid doing repairs on their own.

Battery replacement remains the hardest part. The 13-inch model keeps the same 38.99 Wh battery as before, but removing it still needs careful handling of tight adhesive strips and cables. This makes the most common repair slow and difficult.

What iFixit found inside

The display sits flush with tightly packed internals because the iPad is extremely thin. That design reduces space for easy connectors or protective frames. Once inside, camera modules, LiDAR, microphones, and shielding come out with patience and the right drivers, but the path stays narrow. iFixit says the process mirrors recent iPad Pros, with small layout changes rather than major redesigns.

Screws and brackets are manageable, yet adhesive still does most of the heavy lifting. The logic board layout remains familiar, and iFixit did not flag dramatic thermal or structural changes tied to the M5 chip. In short, the M5 is an iteration, not a rebuild for service.

Apple’s policy backdrop shows slow movement. In May 2025, Apple added iPads to Self Service Repair, promising manuals, genuine parts, tool rentals, and Apple Diagnostics support. That program helps owners and independent shops, though the path to an easy battery swap or routine display service is not here yet.

Conclusion

The M5 iPad Pro is slightly better for repairs but still not simple to fix. The replaceable USB-C port and new repair guides help, yet the thin build and screen-first access make most jobs difficult. A 5 out of 10 score fits well: small progress, but still a challenge for anyone who tries to repair it.

Watch the teardown below: