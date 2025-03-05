iFixit Teardown Reveals iPhone 16e Internal Design

Apple’s iPhone 16e has been disassembled by iFixit, resulting in a detailed examination of its internal architecture. The teardown offers insights into the device’s battery capacity, modem design, and repair complexity.

The iPhone 16e incorporates a larger battery compared to its predecessor. This increase in battery size is made possible by the single-lens rear camera configuration, which creates additional internal volume. The battery retains the quick-release adhesive mechanism found in other iPhone 16 models, which can be activated using a low-voltage electrical current.

A primary focus of the teardown was the examination of Apple’s C1 modem. The analysis reveals that the C1 modem shares structural similarities with the Qualcomm X71M modem, specifically in the integration of a 4nm modem and DRAM within the same package. However, the 7nm transceivers are located on a separate component, rather than being integrated within the modem package.

Regarding repairability, iFixit observed a combination of improvements and persistent challenges. The rollback of parts pairing in iOS and the addition of a metal bracket designed to protect a flex cable contribute to improved repair potential. Conversely, accessing the USB-C port necessitates complete disassembly of the device, increasing the complexity of this particular repair.

The teardown provides a comprehensive look at the internal components of the iPhone 16e, detailing the placement and design of key elements. The information gathered from this teardown contributes to a better understanding of the device’s engineering and repair characteristics.

