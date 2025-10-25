iFixit teardown shows small repair wins in M5 MacBook Pro

Apple’s M5 MacBook Pro looks familiar on the outside, but you see small repair wins once you open it up. Battery access improves. Day-one repair guides appear. Yet many core parts still sit under a maze of screws and cables. You get a clearer picture of Apple moving, slowly, toward easier fixes.

iFixit says the 14-inch M5 model earns a 4 out of 10 repairability score. The team highlights a helpful change: you no longer remove the trackpad to reach the center battery pull tabs. Apple also publishes official repair guides on release day, which reduces risks for first-time repairs by telling you to disconnect the Battery Management System cable before you start. These are welcome steps, but not a transformation.

Apple still lists a 72.4 Wh battery for the 14-inch model on its spec pages, while iFixit measures the new pack at 72.6 Wh. The difference is tiny, but it shows how teardowns sometimes surface details you will not spot in marketing materials. Apple’s new Repair Assistant tool also now helps you finish calibrations after a repair, including parts like Touch ID on supported Macs.

Battery: progress you can feel, policy that still frustrates

Credits: iFixit

You can pull the central cells with stretch-release tabs without removing the trackpad. That saves time and reduces the chances of damage. iFixit still calls the tabs finicky, especially as machines age, but the shortcut matters if you replace a worn pack.

You still face Apple’s long-standing approach in the Self Service Repair program. Apple sells the battery as part of a larger top-case assembly rather than a simple standalone pack, which raises the complexity and cost of an otherwise routine job. iFixit argues Apple could sell the battery on its own and make swaps easier with modern adhesives or tray designs.

Ports and fans: modular parts trapped under the logic board

Fans and ports are modular, which is the right design choice. The problem is access. Several of those parts sit under the logic board, so you must remove cables, shields, and the board itself before you touch a component that you may need to clean or replace over time. That layout turns a basic task into a full teardown you would rather avoid.

The takeaway for you is simple. If a fan starts to rattle or a port fails, you will likely hand the job to a pro or block off a long afternoon with meticulous part tracking.

Display and calibration: small parts, tight steps

Credits: iFixit

Replacing the display still asks for patience. You remove an antenna bracket with tiny P2 screws to reach the hinges, then separate the panel. Touch ID slides out cleanly, but you need calibration after reassembly.

Apple’s Repair Assistant now handles most of this flow on Macs that support it, which reduces friction for you and for independent shops. iFixit notes its Touch ID module did not calibrate successfully in early testing, and it is continuing to investigate.

The score, in context

iFixit’s 4 out of 10 aligns with the big picture. You get slightly better battery access, clearer guidance, and software that closes repair loops. You still get buried components and long part chains for jobs that should be quick.

What this means for you

If you keep your MacBook Pro for years, these changes help when the battery ages. You can reach pull tabs faster and follow Apple’s instructions from day one. If you need a fan, a port, or a display swap, you still step into a dense interior that resists simple fixes. The machine remains durable and well built, but not friendly to regular users who want to service it at home.

Apple is moving in the right direction, inch by inch. You see progress where it matters most to you, like battery service. You still face a design that hides many replaceable parts under the logic board. Until Apple sells standalone batteries and lifts key components to the surface, you will rely on technicians for anything beyond routine work.