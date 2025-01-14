Illinois to Launch Digital IDs in Apple Wallet by 2025

Illinois is set to become the latest state to offer digital IDs in Apple Wallet, with plans to implement the program by the end of 2025. This comes after new legislation took effect on January 1, 2025, letting the Illinois Secretary of State’s office issue digital ID cards and driver’s licenses for the first time, as reported by 9to5Mac.

Illinois Secretary Alexi Giannoulias stated,

“We’re excited to have kickstarted our work with Apple – a company that shares our commitment to data security – to provide IDs in Apple Wallet that will offer convenience and privacy for Illinoisans”.

Digital IDs will be accepted at select businesses, venues, and TSA checkpoints. Illinois residents can add their IDs to Apple Wallet on their iPhones once the program launches.

Currently, digital IDs in Apple Wallet are available in 10 locations across the United States, including Arizona, California, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Maryland, New Mexico, Ohio, Puerto Rico, and Colorado.

Several other states have also committed to supporting IDs in Apple Wallet, but timelines have not been shared. These states are Connecticut, Montana, Kentucky, West Virginia, North Carolina, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Utah.