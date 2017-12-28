Surprise! The iMac Pro has Upgradable RAM and SSD

Apple’s iMac Pro has been available for only a few hours and OWC has already cracked one open to see what’s inside. What they found was surprisingly upgradable despite the computer’s sealed body.

OWC got ahold of the entry level 8-core with 1 TB SSD and promptly sliced the seal holding the display in place. That’s the first step to seeing what’s inside because Apple didn’t include any access panels to get at the RAM or SSD.

The RAM sits in standard DIMM sockets, but uses a 4 chip configuration. That means any RAM upgrades require all four chips have to be replaced at the same time. The 32 GB configuration, for example, uses four 8 GB modules.

The SSD is replaceable, too. The 1 TB SSD in the model OWC disassembled used two 512 GB SSD modules in a RAID configuration. The processor seems to be held in place with thermal paste, hinting it may be upgradable, too.

All of this upgradability is good news because it means users have options for keeping their iMac Pro usable for a longer time. The downside is cracking open your iMac Pro will void its warranty and Apple says any RAM upgrades must be done by an authorized service center.

Apple first showed off the iMac Pro earlier this year and began taking orders on December 14th with deliveries starting on December 27th. The new model ships with 8-core, 10-core, 14-core, or 18-core Intel Xeon W processors, up to 128 GB RAM, up to a 4 TB SSD, Radeon Pro Vega graphics, 5K display, Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, USB 3.1, Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi, and 10Gb Ethernet.

This is the first iMac model in Space Gray and includes a matching Bluetooth Magic Keyboard with number pad, and Magic Mouse 2 or Magic Trackpad 2. Apple also says it supports up to two external 5K displays and dual RAID storage systems.