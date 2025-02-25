Image Playground Gets New Sketch Style in iOS 18.4 Public Beta

The iOS 18.4 public beta adds a new Sketch style to Image Playground, Apple’s AI image creation tool. This addition expands the creative possibilities for users, joining the existing Animation and Illustration options. With the Sketch style, users can create and edit images that have a hand-drawn appearance, adding a new dimension to their visual creations directly on their iPhones.

The new style uses AI algorithms to transform photos or user-drawn input into sketches that mimic various traditional drawing techniques. Users can adjust parameters such as line thickness, shading intensity, and paper texture to fine-tune the sketch effect. This addition to Image Playground reflects Apple’s ongoing commitment to enhancing creative tools on iOS devices.

The Sketch style can be applied to existing photos in the user’s library or used as a starting point for new creations. As with other Image Playground styles, users can combine the Sketch effect with other editing tools in the Photos app for further customization.

This new capability is available to test in the iOS 18.4 public beta, which registered beta testers can now download and try.