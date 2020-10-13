Leaker Evan Blass has shared some product images ahead of today’s’ expected iPhone 12 launch. He says he has shots of what he claims are the new iPhone 12 lineup and a HomePod mini.

iPhone 12 Colors Leaks Before Event

There are pictures said to be of a standard model and mini version in Black, Blue, Red, and White (shown above). There are also images of an iPhone 12 Pro in Blue, Gold, Graphite, and Silver.

In addition, Mr. Blass shared images of what he says is a HomePod mini in Space Gray and White.

We’ll find out if these images were accurate sometime after 10 AM PT!