IMDB Launches Streaming Service Called Freedive

IMDb launched a free streaming service for movies and TV shows called Freedive. You can watch content via browser or with Amazon devices like the Fire TV.

Freedive

Col Needham, founder and CEO of IMDb, gave a statement to Business Wire:

Customers already rely on IMDb to discover movies and TV shows and decide what to watch. With the launch of IMDb Freedive, they can now also watch full-length movies and TV shows on IMDb and all Amazon Fire TV devices for free. We will continue to enhance IMDb Freedive based on customer feedback and will soon make it available more widely, including on IMDb’s leading mobile apps.

Movies and TV shows available include Drive, Adaptation, Gattaca, True Romance, Last Action Hero, Legends of the Fall, Panic Room, Fringe, Quantum Leap, Gilligan’s Island, Heroes, and The Bachelor. The content is ad-supported.

