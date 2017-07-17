Improve Your iPhone Videography With the Olliclip Filmer’s Kit

If you specialize in iPhone videography, you’ll want to check out olloclip’s new product. It’s called Filmer’s Kit, and it’s being sold exclusively in Apple Stores around the world and online.

Filmer’s Kit

The Filmer’s Kit includes:

olloclip Core Lens Set (fisheye, super-wide, macro 15x lens)

olloclip Active Lens Set (telephone and ultra-wide lens)

olloclip Pivot articulating mobile video grip

Incase/olloclip carry case

Incase partnered with olloclip to build a custom carrying case for these tools, which you can quickly stick in a bag to carry to your video shoot. The Kit is US$199 and LIMITED EDITION, and with less than 2,000 units, they’ve probably sold out by the time you read this. But you can watch a video: