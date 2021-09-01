LONDON – In-store, in-person ‘Today at Apple’ sessions are returning in various countries in Europe. However, this is not happening in the U.S. due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, AppleInsider reported.

In-Store Today at Apple Sessions Are Back in Europe

The plan had been for sessions, in which attendees learn various skills in order to get the most out of their Apple products, had been intended to restart in-store in both the U.S. and Europe from August 30. The move in Europe has gone ahead. There are various sessions covering filmmaking, photography, music, and coding scheduled at the flagship retail outlet on London’s Regent Street (pictured above), for instance. The sign-up page says:

Health and safety measures may be in place based on local conditions. We ask participants, including kids, to wear a mask during sessions.

Similar sessions are also available in Paris, France. In Berlin, Germany, ‘Today at Apple’ sessions about the Apple Watch are available.