Incase has released a collection of sustainable bags called A.R.C. (A Responsible Carry) Collection. They use premium, eco-friendly materials along with some special features.

Sustainable Materials

Eco-friendly Ortholite Impressions memory foam in the shoulder straps and back panels maximize comfort, help fight bacteria growth and enhance overall breathability.

RFID-Blocking material on each bag's tech compartment protects credit cards, passports, and tech devices against digital theft.

Bacterial growth prevention on all webbing throughout the top and side handles, as well as in the interior Nylon lining helps fight bacteria growth as well as unpleasant odors, discoloration, staining, and deterioration in the most prone areas.

The Bags

Sleek enough for business class travel, comfortable as a daily office go-to, and ready for a weekend trip, the Travel Pack is the ultimate tech and lifestyle crossover bag. A butterfly opening design allows for multiple compartments, while zippered mesh dividers and a dedicated shoe compartment ensure items stay neatly in place on-the-go. Additional Laptop, Tech, and Water Bottle pockets provide ultimate device protection and thoughtful organization. US$229.95

The ultimate carry backpack to store everyday tech essentials through the daily commute. Refined organization in the Commuter Pack ensures items remain secure and accessible when stowed under a seat, in an overhead bin, or while working in a coffee shop. US$199.95

A versatile carry for today’s creatives, the daypack effortlessly transitions from the set to the office then out for the weekend. Organize and access all tech and everyday essentials quickly using dedicated compartments and sleeves to seamlessly move from place to place. US$129.95

Designed for the on-the-go digital native, the multidimensional Tech Tote carries the items needed to mobilize and quickly access your most streamlined tech. US$79.95