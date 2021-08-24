Incase has launched a hardshell case for the 13-inch MacBook Pro. It gives customers up to four feet up drop protection and eliminates and prevents 99.9% of surface bacteria. It’s available to purchase now for US$79.95.

Hardshell MacBook Pro Case

The co-molded outer shell fuses a tough, scratch-proof polycarbonate exterior with a shock-absorbing TPU inner layer for exceptional protection against the shock of everyday bumps, knocks and drops. Strategically positioned air vents align with your device’s exhaust portals to allow thorough ventilation and heat reduction.

Dimensions: 12.2 x 8.4 x 0.5 in (L x W x H)

Compatibility: 13-inch MacBook Pro – Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) 2020

Secure snaps keep the cover securely locked on, while anti-slip rubber feet at each corner inhibit slippage on most hard surfaces. Antimicrobial defense helps prevent and eliminate 99.9% of surface bacteria. The company also says that this case is airport security friendly.