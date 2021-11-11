Incipio, Kate Spade New York, Incase Offer Accessories for New AirPods, MacBook Pro

Incipio, kate spade new york and Incase have released accessories for the latest generations of AirPods and MacBook Pro. They come in a range of styles and materials to offer something for everyone.
AirPods Third Generation
- Incipio Organicore – Made of 100% biodegradable, plant-based materials, the case features a lightweight and flexible shell with a soft-touch exterior, boasts wireless charge compatibility, and comes with an easy carry lanyard. US$24.99
- kate spade new york – Versatile protection against impacts and drops. Premium, stylish and playful kate spade new york prints. Premium hardware to clip onto belongings for easy access. Wireless charging compatible. US$34.99
MacBook Pro
- Incase Classic Universal Sleeve for 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro – Simple and trusted protection for your new MacBook Pro, the Classic Universal Sleeve keeps devices safe and easily accessible. Sleek design compliments your new MacBook Pro to protects tech inside. Slim and lightweight profile allows users to take the sleeve with them on the go. US$39.95
- Incase Compact Sleeve in Woolenex for the 16-inch MacBook Pro – The Incase Compact Sleeve’s sleek design complements the streamlined form of your MacBook, while its plush faux-fur lining helps prevent scratches and bumps. Woolenex helps to repel any moisture or chemicals to keep your tech safe. US$49.95
- Incase A.R.C. Collection – Short for “A Responsible Carry,” the A.R.C. collection is an ecosystem of four sustainable bags delivering refined mobility and protection for the journey of today’s creatives. Features include Premium, sustainable materials and trims, Eco-friendly Ortholite Impressions memory foam, RFID -blocking material, bacterial growth prevention throughout, and thoughtful laptop storage and accessory organization. US$$79.95 – US$229.95