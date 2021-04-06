Incipio is partnering with Eden Reforestation Projects for Earth Month 2021. For every purchase of an Organicore smartphone case, five trees will be planted.

Incipio Earth Month 2021

Eden is a nonprofit organization that works in developing countries to rebuild natural landscapes destroyed by deforestation. It works with local communities suffering from extreme poverty that results from the destruction of their land.

Eden will plant five trees for every Organicore purchase made throughout April. Incipio’s Organicore case was chosen because it’s made of 100% compostable plant and bio-based materials. This case can be purchased for US$39.99.