In addition to offering deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021, Incipio has also released new cases for the iPhone 12 lineup.
Sustainable GRIP Case
Protect your phone from bumps and dings with the Sustainable GRIP case made from recycled plastic. The contoured sidewalls form a secure and comfortable grip to help you keep hold of your phone while on the go. Available in Black and Clear exclusively on Verizon.com.
- US$35.99
- High-tech, scratch-resistant coating
- Antibacterial treatment reduces stain and odor-causing bacteria by up to 99%
- Wireless charging-compatible
- 1.7mm raised face-bezel offers best-in-class drop protection, shielding the screen from cracks and scratches
Coach x Pride Month Cases
Coach, the leading design house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle collections, announces the launch of its exclusive case collection in celebration of Pride Month.
- US$49.99
- Co-molded, lightweight hardshell case with closed bottom and shock-resistant frame
- Provides up to 6 feet of drop protection
- Styled with signature Coach patterns and graphic
- Wireless charging-compatible
Available on Incipio.com and Verizon.com.