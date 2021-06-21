In addition to offering deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021, Incipio has also released new cases for the iPhone 12 lineup.

Sustainable GRIP Case

Protect your phone from bumps and dings with the Sustainable GRIP case made from recycled plastic. The contoured sidewalls form a secure and comfortable grip to help you keep hold of your phone while on the go. Available in Black and Clear exclusively on Verizon.com.

US$35.99

High-tech, scratch-resistant coating

Antibacterial treatment reduces stain and odor-causing bacteria by up to 99%

Wireless charging-compatible

1.7mm raised face-bezel offers best-in-class drop protection, shielding the screen from cracks and scratches

Coach x Pride Month Cases

Coach, the leading design house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle collections, announces the launch of its exclusive case collection in celebration of Pride Month.

US$49.99

Co-molded, lightweight hardshell case with closed bottom and shock-resistant frame

Provides up to 6 feet of drop protection

Styled with signature Coach patterns and graphic

Wireless charging-compatible

Available on Incipio.com and Verizon.com.