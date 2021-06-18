On Friday Incipio released its newest case called SureView and it’s designed for the iPad 10.2-inch (7th, 8th gen). It’s available to purchase for US$44.99.

SureView Case for iPad

The Incipio SureView folio includes an adjustable stand with strong, strategically positioned magnets that prevent the iPad from collapsing when used for hands-free landscape viewing. With four angle placements ranging from 40 to 70 degrees, the SureView folio’s new magnetic view-lock feature ensures the iPad is securely in place at the most convenient viewing position in any setting.

In addition to the new magnetic stand, the Incipio SureView folio offers reliable everyday iPad protection against up to four-foot drops, an improved audio experience through tactically located sound channels that reroute audio toward the user, integrated Apple pencil storage, and more.