India Sees 50% Increase In iPhone Production as Apple Brings in iPhone 13

New market intelligence data is showing that iPhone production in India has grown by 50% year-on-year within the first quarter of 2022. Over a million ‘made-in-India’ iPhones have shipped in the first quarter of 2022. This is despite the fact that the average selling price of the device is increasing due to the sale of more premium models.

Data shared by market intelligence firm CyberMedia Research (CMR) shows that the iPhone in India saw an overall sales growth of 22% in the first quarter of 2022. This growth has been led by the sales of iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.

India Producing iPhone

Prabhu Ram, Head of the Industry Intelligence Group at CMR states that the latest contributions by the iPhone 13 comparatively equal that of the iPhone 12.

Additionally, Apple’s enhanced and diversified production abilities in India have contributed to its strong momentum. Aggressive retail initiatives have contributed as well.

Apple first made the announcement confirming that they were beginning iPhone 13 production in India at the start of April. Apple manufacturing in India originally began in 2017, starting with the iPhone SE.

The Cupertino company produces some of its most advanced iPhones in the country at its Foxconn facility. These include iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. On the other hand, the Wistron factory is responsible for the iPhone SE and iPhone 12 manufacturing in India.

By the Numbers

In India, the first quarter of 2022 saw the iPhone 12 lead with a 52% share, with iPhone 13 following at 20% and iPhone 11 holding 18%.

The tech giant expects to hold a 5.2 market share this year in India.

The move toward India for iPhone manufacturing comes as the tech company attempts to move away from China. Though India is the current second largest cell phone manufacturer in the world, recent labor disputes has caused issues. Late 2020 saw a riot erupt at Wistron’s iPhone plant in the Narasapura industrial area. Workers had complaints concerning unpaid wages, excessive hours and poor working conditions. Apple has the plant closed until the issues were properly addressed.