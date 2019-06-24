Apple Indoor Survey App Redesigned and Improved

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
1 minute read
| News

Apple’s Indoor Survey app helps businesses add Apple’s Indoor Positioning in their stores. It’s been recently updated and redesigned.

Indoor Survey

 

  • All-New Design: The Indoor Survey app has been completely redesigned to make surveying your indoor space faster and easier.
  • Survey Workflow: Track your progress through each step as you survey your space, upload, and test positioning.
  • Add Map Notes: You can now use simple drawing tools to place notes on the map and flag issues.
  • Improved Feedback: Survey processing will suggest ways to improve your surveys to ensure you get the best possible indoor positioning.
  • Supports IMDF: The Indoor Survey app now supports the Indoor Mapping Data Format (IMDF), a full featured model designed specifically for indoor location.

indoor survey screenshots

Businesses can sign up for Indoor Survey here, and download the app here.

