Inside Apple’s Boulder Labs: Where AirPods Pro 3 Were Perfected

Apple has built a major audio lab in Boulder, Colorado. This is where engineers design and test products that use speakers and microphones, such as the AirPods Pro 3. The place feels more like a music studio than a tech lab. Apple’s goal is simple: make its small earbuds sound as good as big, professional speakers.

During a visit, Gear Patrol’s Tucker Bowe described a room called the Power Station. It has 17 high-end PMC speakers arranged in a Dolby Atmos setup. Apple uses this room to compare the sound of its AirPods Pro 3 with real loudspeakers. The floor sits on a special foundation that blocks outside noise and vibration, so the sound tests are always clean and accurate.

The company didn’t reveal the exact speaker models, but they looked like the PMC ci140, which cost thousands of dollars each. These speakers are known for clear and balanced sound, making them a good reference for Apple’s engineers. With this setup, Apple can measure how close its earbuds come to that same level of detail and depth.

Finding the Perfect Fit

Good sound means nothing if the earbuds don’t fit well. In another section of the lab, Apple uses a 3D ear scanning system. The company scanned over 10,000 people’s ears to study their shape. That helped Apple improve comfort and sound seal for AirPods Pro 3. The new model uses foam-filled silicone tips and even includes a heart rate sensor inside the earbuds.

Apple also tests how the earbuds fit during daily activities. The Boulder lab includes a motion-capture area with cameras that track how AirPods move when people walk, run, or exercise. Engineers use stickers to mark the earbuds and check how much they shift. There’s even a robot with a human-like head and soft ears that can move and “dance.” It helps Apple see how the AirPods stay in place during more active motions.

All this testing helps Apple tune the sound and fit of the AirPods Pro 3. The special labs ensure that the earbuds deliver strong noise cancellation, clearer sound, and a better fit. The heart rate sensor also performs more accurately thanks to these tests.

Apple’s Boulder facility shows how serious the company has become about sound. What started as a small accessory now plays a big role in Apple’s hardware lineup. AirPods are no longer just wireless earbuds; they’re among Apple’s most advanced audio products.