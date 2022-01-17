Intel 12th-Gen Chips Can’t Play 4K Blu-Ray Disks

Intel 12th gen chips don’t support Software Guard Extension (SGX). This means PCs with these chips can’t play Blu-ray disks in 4K resolution (via Bleeping Computer).
Intel 12th Gen Chip Support
Blu-ray disks require some form of Digital Rights Management (DRM) in order to function. Intel’s SGX feature is one such DRM detection system. From Intel’s webpage:
There is tremendous opportunity for application and solution developers to take charge of their data security using new hardware-based controls for cloud and enterprise environments. Intel® Software Guard Extensions (Intel SGX)1 2 offers hardware-based memory encryption that isolates specific application code and data in memory. Intel SGX allows user-level code to allocate private regions of memory, called enclaves, which are designed to be protected from processes running at higher privilege levels. Only Intel SGX offers such a granular level of control and protection.
But in Intel’s latest specs for its 11th-gen and 12-gen chips, Intel SGX is listed as one of many deprecated technologies. But why?
As it turns out, SGX is a prime attack vector for many security attacks, such as:
- Prime+Probe attack discovered in 2017
- Spectre-like attack disclosed in 2018
- Enclave attack discovered by researchers in 2019
- MicroScope replay attack
- Plundervolt injection attack
- Load Value Injection (LVI)
- SGAxe attack on the CPU cache resulting in the leak of the enclave’s content
Intel 12th-gen chips may not support SGX but some chips from the company still do. These include those from the 7000, 8000, 9000, or 10000-series chips. Intel’ 12th-gen chips are the Alder Lake H-Series chips that were announced in 2021.