Intel 12th-Gen Chips Can’t Play 4K Blu-Ray Disks

Intel 12th gen chips don’t support Software Guard Extension (SGX). This means PCs with these chips can’t play Blu-ray disks in 4K resolution (via Bleeping Computer).

Intel 12th Gen Chip Support

Blu-ray disks require some form of Digital Rights Management (DRM) in order to function. Intel’s SGX feature is one such DRM detection system. From Intel’s webpage:

There is tremendous opportunity for application and solution developers to take charge of their data security using new hardware-based controls for cloud and enterprise environments. Intel® Software Guard Extensions (Intel SGX)1 2 offers hardware-based memory encryption that isolates specific application code and data in memory. Intel SGX allows user-level code to allocate private regions of memory, called enclaves, which are designed to be protected from processes running at higher privilege levels. Only Intel SGX offers such a granular level of control and protection.

But in Intel’s latest specs for its 11th-gen and 12-gen chips, Intel SGX is listed as one of many deprecated technologies. But why?

As it turns out, SGX is a prime attack vector for many security attacks, such as:

Prime+Probe attack discovered in 2017

Spectre-like attack disclosed in 2018

Enclave attack discovered by researchers in 2019

MicroScope replay attack

Plundervolt injection attack

Load Value Injection (LVI)

SGAxe attack on the CPU cache resulting in the leak of the enclave’s content

Intel 12th-gen chips may not support SGX but some chips from the company still do. These include those from the 7000, 8000, 9000, or 10000-series chips. Intel’ 12th-gen chips are the Alder Lake H-Series chips that were announced in 2021.