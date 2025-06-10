Intel Macs Are Officially on Borrowed Time

Apple has officially dropped support for Intel-based Macs in its latest macOS release. The company confirmed at WWDC 2025 that macOS 26, named Tahoe, will be the final version to support any Intel Mac models.

If you’re still using an Intel Mac, this is your last update. Only a handful of Intel Macs will be able to install macOS 26:

2019 Mac Pro

2020 13-inch MacBook Pro (four Thunderbolt ports)

2020 27-inch iMac

2019 16-inch MacBook Pro

Everything else, including the iMac Pro and 2018 MacBook Pro models, is no longer eligible. While these devices will still get security updates for a while, they won’t receive the next version of macOS in 2026.

Image credit: Apple

Apple has been phasing out Intel Macs since launching its M1 chip in 2020, and this release completes that transition. With macOS 26, the company is effectively drawing a line between Apple Silicon and everything else. Features tied to the new system, especially AI tools under the “Apple Intelligence” branding, are limited to devices with M-series chips.

That means Intel users are locked out of any future upgrades. No more feature updates, interface changes, or support for upcoming Apple services. Just security patches until Apple eventually sunsets macOS 26.

This cutoff includes high-end hardware that’s still in use across many workflows, like the 2019 Mac Pro and the 27-inch iMac. If you’ve been holding out for Apple to extend support a little longer, this is the end of the road. The first developer beta of macOS 26 is available now, with a public release expected this fall.

Time to Make a Decision

If you’re using one of the last supported Intel Macs, you can install macOS 26. But you’re now officially running legacy hardware. Anyone on an older model is already out of the update cycle.

At this point, your choices are limited. You can stick with your Intel Mac until support ends, upgrade to an Apple Silicon machine, or start looking at alternatives outside the macOS ecosystem.