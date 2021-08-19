Intel is releasing its newest chip this fall, and it’s called Alder Lake. Features will include support for DDR5, PCIe Gen5, Thunderbolt 4, and Wi-Fi 6E (via Tom’s Hardware).

Intel Alder Lake Chip

Alder Lake will have a new hybrid architecture; similar to Apple’s M1 chip the offering from Intel will have a mixture of performance and efficiency cores, known as Golden Cove and Gracemont cores, respectively. The max number of cores will be 8 of each with 24 threads. Alder Lake will be the first chip released on Intel’s newly renamed Intel 7 technology node, which is a 10nm process.

the company did tease several planned Alder Lake SoCs that would utilize the new cores. Those include a desktop SoC with eight performance cores, eight efficiency cores, and integrated memory, graphics, and I/O; a laptop SoC with six performance cores, eight efficiency cores, imaging, Thunderbolt 4 support, memory, I/O, and more powerful Xe graphics.

The exact release date is unknown but some expect an October launch.