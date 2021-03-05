InvisibleShield has launched two screen protectors for the iPhone 12 family that uses an advanced material called D3O. The company has informed me that it’s a type of non-Newtonian fluid. This means that it becomes stronger when force is applied, like when you drop your phone.

InvisibleShield D3O Technology

Here’s what the company says:

D3O is a non-Newtonian fluid. In its raw, flexible form, D3O is fluid, but when it experiences impact, the molecules lock together to form a barrier that disperse the energy across the entire surface area of the screen, protecting it from damage. The formulation used by InvisibleShield is crystal clear, so it looks just like the phone’s original screen. The D3O additive makes these industry-leading screen protectors more than 20% stronger than our original GlassFusion.

And here are the two products: